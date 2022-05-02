Significant wet weather and thunderstorms in the forecast for today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cloudy across Hawaii skies today with a chance of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall possible, especially around Hilo on Hawaii Island and Kilauea/Hanalei areas on the north shore of Kauai. The rest of the state will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. Tomorrow will see calmer conditions, but still breezy winds thru Friday. Drier more stable weather is expected this weekend. Ground may be saturated in certain areas due to the rainfall of the last couple of days so caution advised for areas prone to flooding today.

High pressure north of the state is producing strong trade winds across the area. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been extended for all Hawaiian Coastal Waters through tonight.

A new long period northwest swell has arrived at buoy 51001 and will begin to fill in across exposed north and west waters today. A new long period south swell continues to fill in this morning and will continue to build today. An even larger south swell is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores through all of next week.

