Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas neighborhood

This Nov. 2020 photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion, dubbed...
This Nov. 2020 photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion, dubbed P-78, taken with a remote field camera in the taken in the eastern Santa Susana Mountains at Towsley Canyon, in Los Angeles County. P-78 a mountain lion that was part of a federal study in the Los Angeles region was found dead with injuries likely caused by a vehicle. The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area says Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the male lion, was the 23rd victim of road mortality in the study area since 2002. Biologists received a mortality signal from P-78's tracking collar in December. (NPS via AP)(AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM HST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed a mountain lion was spotted in the Spring Valley area.

LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said the mountain lion was spotted in the 6200 block of Fairbanks Road, near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard. The mountain lion was spotted on private property.

Parra said the department is assisting the Nevada Department of Wildlife in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

