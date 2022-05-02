Midday Newscast: Hawaii Island athletic director arrested for theft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kohala High School athletic director has been arrested.

West Hawaii Today reports that Laurie Koustik was taken into custody on suspicion of theft and criminal tampering.

The Department of Education reports that she has been placed on leave as it investigates the incident.

