Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Midday Newscast: Hawaii Island athletic director arrested for theft

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kohala High School athletic director has been arrested.

West Hawaii Today reports that Laurie Koustik was taken into custody on suspicion of theft and criminal tampering.

The Department of Education reports that she has been placed on leave as it investigates the incident.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ikaika Chong Kee Jr.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Visitors among those targeted in rash of robberies
Maui County says storms overnight triggered landslides and road damage in East Maui.
Heavy rains batter parts of the state, triggering landslides and road closures
The city’s plan to shorten the Honolulu rail route could shrink the number of people who will...
Report: Plan to shorten rail route could shrink ridership by thousands

Latest News

Guy Hagi's Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Keep the umbrellas handy! Wet weather continues
A view of the active lava lake within the Halemaumau crater, taken on April 15, 2022.
Kilauea lava flow steady after starts and stops
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 3, 2022)
It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
‘It’s not OK’: Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Mueller-Dombois' wife, Annette, is working with her husband to publish all of his research...
He dedicated his life to ohia research. His work led to encouraging news