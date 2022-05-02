Tributes
Local downpours, isolated t-storms possible for parts of state

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 18 hours ago
An upper level disturbance is expected to linger near the islands for much of the coming week, which will bring the potential for locally heavy downpours and even some isolated thunderstorms, especially over Maui County and Hawaii Island Sunday night and Monday. The chance for unsettled weather may continue well into the work week. Winds will also remain strong and gusty. The trades may ease very slightly Tuesday, but expect breezy conditions to continue, also through the end of the week. More typical and drier conditions are expected for the weekend.

At the upper elevations, periods of snow, freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected overnight for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, where a winter weather advisory remains posted through 6 a.m. Monday for elevations above 12,500 feet.

Surf is about to get a little busier, with a new long-period northwest swell expected to arrive by Monday. A larger reinforcement late Tuesday into Wednesday may push surf heights into the low-end advisory levels near 15 feet. There’s also a new long-period south swell on the way, with another larger swell Wednesday that is now coming in slightly higher than expected, so advisory level surf is possible there as well. For east shores, the strong trade winds will continue to generate rough and choppy short-period surf. For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended into Monday afternoon for all coastal waters.

