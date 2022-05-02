Heavy rains batter parts of the state, triggering landslides and road closures

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains and thunderstorms are battering parts of the state, and forecasters warn the severe weather could stick around through the week.

Maui County says storms overnight triggered landslides and road damage in East Maui.

The area was under a flash flood warning for much of the night.

Multiple sections of Piilani Highway are closed between mile markers 19 in Kahikinui and Kipahulu.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. Monday for the slopes of Haleakala as heavier rain continued to fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour near Hana, with more heavy rain was expected to continue for several hours.

A flood advisory was also extended until 11 p.m. for north and east Hawaii Island, including the Hilo and Puna districts.

The West Wailuaiki rain gauge recorded 8.11 inches of rain in 24 hours, while Puu Kukui in the West Maui mountains picked up 5.47 inches.

Nearly all of the gauges on Hawaii Island picked up rainfall, with the highest totals at Waiakea Uka in the Hilo area with 3.23 inches, and the Kaloko-Honokohau gauge near the Kona airport with 3.54 inches.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

