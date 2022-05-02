Hawaii boy band Crossing Rain shares aloha for Mental Health Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crossing Rain, a new group made up of young men from Hawaii, is launching a campaign to help youth focus on their mental health.

The effort is just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

Crossing Rain’s members are:

Evan Harutoshi Doria, also known as “Haru,” is a graduate of Campbell High School.

Wyatt Keola Dean Kaneshiro, also known as “Monarch,” is a graduate of Kaiser High School.

Jorden Kealoha-Yamanaka, also known as “J,” is from Hilo and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools on the Big Island.

Asher Morgado is from Waianae.

Shotaro Takasawa is a native of Japan and from Waialae-Kahala.

Devin Teruya is a graduate of Aiea High School.

Known as XR to their fans, the men want to provide information, encouragement, hope, inspiration, and the spirit of aloha to people who were especially hit hard by the pandemic.

“Mental Health Awareness Month is very important to us,” Kaneshiro said. “Because it’s things that we all struggle with. And we go through every single day. And so we want our fans more or anyone else watching us or listening to our music to just be uplifted and just know that they’re not alone.”

“We want to spread that message around the world that that spirit of aloha, and how Hawaiian values and culture can help and bring awareness to mental health,” Kealoha-Yamanaka said.

“No matter where our fans may be from, we want to make sure to reach out to each and every one of them,” Doria said. “So we can lift them up and support them when they need it.”

“Our album ‘Dreams’ is really special to us, because we all pursue our dreams to get here. And so we want to encourage our fans to also pursue their dreams with their full heart and being and energy because we love what we do. And we love being onstage and being performers. And so that’s why we wanted to title our first album dreams because it’s like our dreams are coming true,” Kaneshiro said.

“I’m glad that I communicated to my parents and they helped me so I’m so grateful for them. So I just want to say out there, it’s okay. That you need help. And I encourage you to go out and talk about it with the ones that you trust,” Morgado said.

“Even if someone doesn’t show any signs, or if they say like, they’re fine, and they’re just smiling, you never really know what’s inside, and it could be hurting,” Teruya said.

“It’s just very important to always treat everyone with respect and be gracious towards them. And to just show them kindness, because it could make their day.”

For more information, visit their website at crossingrain.com, download their app, and follow them on social media.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.