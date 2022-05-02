Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for COVID-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.

CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test before people who have been infected are allowed to return to the complex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raging flames were seen from the 2-story apartment building Sunday as emergency crews responded.
Flames rip through 2-story apartment near UH’s lower campus
Honolulu Police / File image
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waipahu
State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chair of the committee on health, human services and homelessness said...
In wake of 6-year-old’s horrific death, lawmakers approve bill aimed at bolstering child welfare system
"Keep Manoa Manoa" one sign help by a rally participant said.
Scores come out in Manoa to voice their concerns about planned affordable housing project
Joshua McPeek
Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha

Latest News

Sky Korbut, 15, has a "long road to recovery" after surviving a car crash in Oregon.
15-year-old who survived car crash because of seatbelt has ‘long road to recovery’
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
The city’s plan to shorten the Honolulu rail route could shrink the number of people who will...
Report: Plan to shorten rail route could shrink ridership by thousands
Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launch cereal-themed collection
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA