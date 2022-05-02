Tributes
2 Hawaii Island men charged with lengthy list of offenses after police chase

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors on Hawaii Island have charged two men with several offenses, including stealing a motor vehicle and criminal property damage.

Police say on Thursday, they were notified about a stolen vehicle at Shipman Industrial park in Keaau.

When officers tried to approach it, the driver of the car tried to speed off through a nearby plant nursery. Police later identified the driver as 44-year-old Kiha Kaahu.

The passenger then jumped out of the car, but was arrested.

Police said that’s when another stolen car drove up to the area, allegedly driven by 48-year-old John Rapozo. When he saw police, he allegedly tried to flee.

Officers later found Rapozo and arrested him in the evening hours.

He was charged with an array of crimes including:

  • Two counts of first-degree unauthorized control of propelled vehicle (UCPV)
  • Two counts of first-degree theft (motor vehicle)
  • First-degree criminal property damage
  • Resist order to stop motor vehicle
  • Ownership or possession prohibited (pistol)
  • Ownership or possession prohibited (un-serialized pistol, “ghost gun”)
  • Two counts ownership or possession prohibited (ammunition)
  • Possession of high-capacity magazine prohibited
  • Second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Meanwhile, Kaahu was charged with:

  • First-degree unauthorized control of propelled vehicle (UCPV)
  • First-degree theft (motor vehicle)
  • First-degree criminal property damage
  • Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

They both remain in police custody. Rapozo’s bail was set at $235,000 while Kaahu’s bail was set at $70,000.

