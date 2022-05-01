Stronger trade winds, increasing showers moving in for Sunday

Trade winds are expected to increase Sunday, while an upper disturbance moving in from the north will increase showers Sunday into Sunday night. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible along with isolated thunderstorms for the eastern end of the state. While most of the rainfall is expected for windward areas, the gusty winds will send some showers to leeward areas.

Forecast models are keeping the upper disturbance near the state through Thursday, which means that breezy and wet trade wind conditions will continue, especially for windward areas, for much of the coming week, with easterly winds 15 to 25 miles per hour.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory has been issued for all coastal waters due to the strong trades. In surf, a small short-period northwest swell will linger through Sunday, with a larger swell expected Sunday night and Monday. Even larger surf will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday and could reach advisory levels for north and maybe west shores. South shores could get a larger swell peaking late Wednesday and Thursday in the lower advisory range. The strong trade winds will also generate choppy surf for east shores all week.

