Scores come out in Manoa to voice their concerns about planned affordable housing project

More than 100 people voiced their concerns at a town hall today about a proposed affordable housing project in Manoa Valley.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:54 PM HST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 100 people voiced their concerns at a town hall Saturday about a proposed affordable housing project in Manoa Valley.

While it’s designed to house the elderly, many worry about the scale and speed of the development.

The Lin Yee Chung Association plans to build 288, one-bedroom units in the Woodlawn section of Manoa, next to the Manoa Chinese Cemetery.

“If they want to do a project for seniors, then that’s fine, they can do it on some other property. But this property is for cemetery use,” said Lance Luke, a former trustee and board member of the association, which owns the 11-acre parcel along Lower Manoa Road, the proposed site of Manoa Banyan Court.

“The original bylaws of the association stated that this property is for cemetery use and cemetery use only. There was no other exclusions to that.”

Others expressed concern that the development will increase traffic and congestion.

Long-time resident and landscape architect Brenda Lam said the project wasn’t a “right fit” for the area.

“Most of our residents live in their houses. And we’re not rich,” she said.

“Most people have inherited their homes, or they’re old families that have two or three generations still living at home. And I just do not believe that this project is the right fit for Manoa.”

