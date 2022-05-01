Man in critical condition after being found in waters off Kaimana Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old man is in “extremely critical condition” after being pulled from waters at Kaimana Beach, said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Officials said the man was snorkeling when a family member found him in the water at around 10:50 a.m.

Ocean Safety brought the victim to shore and began CPR. EMS then took over treatment and transported him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

