Man in critical condition after being found in waters off Kaimana Beach
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old man is in “extremely critical condition” after being pulled from waters at Kaimana Beach, said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Officials said the man was snorkeling when a family member found him in the water at around 10:50 a.m.
Ocean Safety brought the victim to shore and began CPR. EMS then took over treatment and transported him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
