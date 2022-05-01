Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

How to watch: Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2022 live concert special

May Day 2022 concert happening live Sunday.
May Day 2022 concert happening live Sunday.(May Day Event Organizers)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii. And to mark the special occasion, Hawaiian Airlines is partnering with local musicians to pull off a concert special.

The Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2022 will air live from the lawn of Bishop Museum Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. on K5. It will also be streamed live on Facebook via Kāhuli Leo Leʻa and various partnering organizations.

[CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIVESTREAM]

The concert will feature award-winning musicians and performers including headliners Robert Cazimero and his Hālau Nā Kamalei o Līlīlehua, Keauhou and more.

Producer and Kāhuli Leo Leʻa executive director Zachary Lum says, “while we strive to advance our philosophy of ʻāina to our visitors, we must not forget to maintain aloha ʻāina within our own communities.” Lum adds, “to celebrate our ʻāina, May Day will honor the ingenuity of the ahupuaʻa: an enduring system of land management that prioritizes the symbiotic relationship between people and environment. By featuring ʻāina and practitioners from across Hawaiʻi, May Day will be a celebration of our island home and the beauty we must maintain in aloha ʻāina.”

If you miss the live broadcast, the program will also re-air on May 7 on KGMB at 1 p.m., on K5 at 7 p.m. and again on May 8 on KHNL at 1 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Chief Brand Officer, Kalani Kaʻanāʻanā also adds: “May Day has and will always be an opportunity to celebrate who we are by honoring where we are. Our community, natural resources, Hawaiian culture come together in this annual event to remind us of the special place we call home. We hope you join us as we maintain our collective commitment toward a future rooted in aloha ʻāina.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raging flames were seen from the 2-story apartment building Sunday as emergency crews responded.
Flames rip through 2-story apartment near UH’s lower campus
Honolulu Police / File image
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waipahu
State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chair of the committee on health, human services and homelessness said...
In wake of 6-year-old’s horrific death, lawmakers approve bill aimed at bolstering child welfare system
"Keep Manoa Manoa" one sign help by a rally participant said.
Scores come out in Manoa to voice their concerns about planned affordable housing project
Joshua McPeek
Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha

Latest News

The city’s plan to shorten the Honolulu rail route could shrink the number of people who will...
Report: Plan to shorten rail route could shrink ridership by thousands
This Nov. 2020 photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion, dubbed...
Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas neighborhood
Over the last 20 years -- New Moon Foundation and Kohala Institute have been making 16 million...
2,400 acres in Kohala gifted to Hawaii Community Foundation as part of stewardship center
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
2,400 acres in Kohala gifted to Hawaii Community Foundation as part of stewardship center
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise