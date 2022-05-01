How to watch: Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2022 live concert special

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii. And to mark the special occasion, Hawaiian Airlines is partnering with local musicians to pull off a concert special.

The Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2022 will air live from the lawn of Bishop Museum Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. on K5. It will also be streamed live on Facebook via Kāhuli Leo Leʻa and various partnering organizations.

The concert will feature award-winning musicians and performers including headliners Robert Cazimero and his Hālau Nā Kamalei o Līlīlehua, Keauhou and more.

Producer and Kāhuli Leo Leʻa executive director Zachary Lum says, “while we strive to advance our philosophy of ʻāina to our visitors, we must not forget to maintain aloha ʻāina within our own communities.” Lum adds, “to celebrate our ʻāina, May Day will honor the ingenuity of the ahupuaʻa: an enduring system of land management that prioritizes the symbiotic relationship between people and environment. By featuring ʻāina and practitioners from across Hawaiʻi, May Day will be a celebration of our island home and the beauty we must maintain in aloha ʻāina.”

If you miss the live broadcast, the program will also re-air on May 7 on KGMB at 1 p.m., on K5 at 7 p.m. and again on May 8 on KHNL at 1 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Chief Brand Officer, Kalani Kaʻanāʻanā also adds: “May Day has and will always be an opportunity to celebrate who we are by honoring where we are. Our community, natural resources, Hawaiian culture come together in this annual event to remind us of the special place we call home. We hope you join us as we maintain our collective commitment toward a future rooted in aloha ʻāina.”

