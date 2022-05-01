Tributes
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waipahu

Honolulu Police / File image
Honolulu Police / File image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect has been arrested following an attempted murder in Waipahu on Saturday.

Authorities said the incident happened at around 4:10 p.m. near Pupuole Street.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Further details were not provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

