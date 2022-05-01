Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waipahu
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect has been arrested following an attempted murder in Waipahu on Saturday.
Authorities said the incident happened at around 4:10 p.m. near Pupuole Street.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Further details were not provided.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
