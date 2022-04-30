Tributes
Man charged with beating ex-girlfriend, 80-year-old neighbor at senior living complex

Police charged a 48-year-old man with assault after he allegedly attacked his 71-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 80-year-old neighbor.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police charged a 48-year-old man with assault after he allegedly attacked his 71-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 80-year-old neighbor.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Meheula Vista Senior Apartments in Mililani.

Law enforcement sources say Telly Jameson was extremely intoxicated when he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. That’s when an argument broke out.

Jameson is accused of punching the woman repeatedly with both fists.

When an 80-year-old neighbor came to her aid, he allegedly turned on her. Sources told HNN she suffered injuries to her face and head.

Officers arrested Jameson at a nearby bus stop.

It’s a crime that surprised neighbors in the typically quiet complex on Lehiwa Drive.

“You never hear about people being assaulted,” said resident Billy Guy.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Spallina told HNN, “Whenever you’re dealing with physical violence against a senior, our alarm bells go off.”

Last year, the Legislature passed a law that made it a Class C Felony to cause pain to a senior citizen.

Because of the victim’s ages in this case, Jameson faces enhanced sentencing if he’s convicted.

“With a felony crime we’re talking about minimum five years in jail,” Spallina said.

EMS was called to the scene. Both women refused treatment.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

