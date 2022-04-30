Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lawmakers agree on deal to curtail UH management of Mauna Kea

The new plan curtails the University of Hawaii's role in managing Mauna Kea.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After multiple changes, state House and Senate negotiators have agreed on new plan to curtail the University of Hawaii’s management of Mauna Kea.

There was applause among conferees after the deal was hammered out.

They ended up taking away full management from UH and giving it to a new authority.

The 11-member Mauna Kea stewardship and oversight authority would include DLNR, UH Regents, Hawaii Island’s mayor, the observatories and a cultural practitioner.

After a five-year transition period, the authority would take over the master lease for the summit, which expires in 2033.

“During the transition period, they can begin discussions with the observatories so that once the transition occurs, they can move forward with future plans for the Mauna,” said Land and Water Committee Chair David Tarnas.

UH and the governor had earlier warned that the bill could end astronomy atop Mauna Kea because of uncertainty over negotiating its subleases with the observatories.

Meanwhile, Native Hawaiians have accused the University of years of mismanagement.

Lawmakers say the measure supports astronomy and stewardship of Mauna Kea.

“The whole purpose of this measure is to support astronomy and it’s really to support astronomy with this new stewardship paradigm,” said Tarnas.

State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, chair of the Higher Education Committee, said the final draft “responds to the many concerns that’s been raised by the University of Hawaii, by the Attorney General’s Office, by the DLNR, the public and of course the Senate.”

The measure now goes to the full House and Senate for full approval before advancing to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.J. Penn
Former UFC champ B.J. Penn officially enters governor’s race
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii lawmakers approve payments of up to $300 for taxpayers, their dependents
Joshua McPeek
Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha
Honolulu Police / File image
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waipahu
Ocean Safety brought the victim to shore and began CPR.
Man in critical condition after being found in waters off Kaimana Beach

Latest News

State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chair of the committee on health, human services and homelessness said...
In wake of 6-year-old’s horrific death, lawmakers approve bill aimed at bolstering child welfare system
April is World Autism Month and, advocates say, an opportunity to highlight resources available...
During World Autism Month, advocates seek to highlight resources available to families
"Keep Manoa Manoa" one sign help by a rally participant said.
Scores come out in Manoa to voice their concerns about planned affordable housing project
Ocean Safety brought the victim to shore and began CPR.
Man in critical condition after being found in waters off Kaimana Beach
Hawaii lawmakers approve measure to strengthen child welfare system, expand investigative powers
Hawaii lawmakers approve measure to strengthen child welfare system, expand investigative powers