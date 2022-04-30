Groundbreaking held for $18M pedestrian walkway over Ala Moana Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Kakaako booms, there’s going to be a new way for residents to get around.

A groundbreaking was held Friday for a new pedestrian walkway that will go over Ala Moana Boulevard, connecting Kewalo Basin to the Ward-Kakaako district.

The project will cost nearly $18 million to build, most of which comes from a federal grant, and the bridge will accommodate both pedestrians and bicyclists.

“I think what we’ll see in a few years is that this walkway brings the community together,” said House Speaker Scott Saiki. “It fits in to the entire design of Kakaako. It’s gonna provide more access for residents and visitors and those who just want to be in this area.”

Officials say the walkway also fits in with long-term plans for Honolulu’s rail project ― if it reaches Kakaako as originally planned.

“Initially, there was a rail stop in this area,” said state Department of Transportation Deputy Director Ed Sniffen said. “Eventually, it’ll get here, but in the interim, we know the city is going to use their buses to connect up with rail to service this community more.”

Until the bridge is finished, officials urge the public to expect delays as there will be lane closures during construction, largely during overnight, non-work hours.

“There’s gonna be five full closures during the weekends to ensure that we can launch structures, but we’ll give everybody a whole bunch of notice before hand, so we can plan for it,” Sniffen said.

Construction starts next week and completion is slated for fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.