Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha

Joshua McPeek
Joshua McPeek(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 20 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man accused of beating his mother to death in Makaha.

Officials said Joshua McPeek was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother — 38-year-old Michelle McPeek — on Farrington Highway last Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“This senseless crime has torn apart a family and a community,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said. “We are looking forward to bringing McPeek to justice and ensure that he is taken off our streets for a long time.”

McPeek remains in custody on $1 million bail.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

