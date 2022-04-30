Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man accused of beating his mother to death in Makaha.

Officials said Joshua McPeek was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother — 38-year-old Michelle McPeek — on Farrington Highway last Wednesday.

“This senseless crime has torn apart a family and a community,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said. “We are looking forward to bringing McPeek to justice and ensure that he is taken off our streets for a long time.”

McPeek remains in custody on $1 million bail.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

