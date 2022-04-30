Hawaii lawmakers approve payments of up to $300 for taxpayers, their dependents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Taxpayers: You might be in for a refund from the state.

Under a rare rebate program approved by lawmakers Friday, taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually and their dependents could each receive a $300 payment.

Those earning more than $100,000 could get a rebate of $100.

That means under the plan, a family of four could receive up to $1,200.

Lawmakers say they were able to afford the payments thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.

The measure still has to get the governor’s approval, but he has expressed support for it.

In his State of the State address at the beginning of the year, he proposed $100 payments to taxpayers and their dependents.

The current rebate plan is expected to cost the state about $250 million, according to Civil Beat.

