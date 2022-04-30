Tributes
Hawaii lawmakers approve payments of up to $300 for taxpayers, their dependents

Lawmakers have a deadline Friday to take action on a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Taxpayers: You might be in for a refund from the state.

Under a rare rebate program approved by lawmakers Friday, taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually and their dependents could each receive a $300 payment.

Those earning more than $100,000 could get a rebate of $100.

That means under the plan, a family of four could receive up to $1,200.

Lawmakers say they were able to afford the payments thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.

Big budget surplus means more taxpayer help for nonprofits and those they serve

The measure still has to get the governor’s approval, but he has expressed support for it.

In his State of the State address at the beginning of the year, he proposed $100 payments to taxpayers and their dependents.

The current rebate plan is expected to cost the state about $250 million, according to Civil Beat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

