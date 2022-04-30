Breezy, showery trades on the increase

Breezy trade winds and passing spotty showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Wind speeds and shower chances will both increase Sunday as an upper disturbance moves in from the northeast. Skies will be on the cloudier side as high clouds are drawn over the islands from the west. The wetter and more unstable conditions continuing through Wednesday. Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas,

In surf, a small northwest swell will bring a small boost to wave heights for north and west shores of the smaller islands this weekend. A larger swell is anticipated Sunday night into Monday that could approach high surf advisory levels. South shore surf will be on the smaller side until Monday, when a new long-period swell could bring some above-average waves. Choppy surf on east shores will increase as the trade winds ramp up.

For mariners, the strong trades will keep a small craft advisory in effect for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.