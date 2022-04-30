Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Breezy, showery trades on the increase

Spotty passing showers are seen on radar Saturday.
Spotty passing showers are seen on radar Saturday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:24 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy trade winds and passing spotty showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Wind speeds and shower chances will both increase Sunday as an upper disturbance moves in from the northeast. Skies will be on the cloudier side as high clouds are drawn over the islands from the west. The wetter and more unstable conditions continuing through Wednesday. Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas,

In surf, a small northwest swell will bring a small boost to wave heights for north and west shores of the smaller islands this weekend. A larger swell is anticipated Sunday night into Monday that could approach high surf advisory levels. South shore surf will be on the smaller side until Monday, when a new long-period swell could bring some above-average waves. Choppy surf on east shores will increase as the trade winds ramp up.

For mariners, the strong trades will keep a small craft advisory in effect for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.J. Penn
Former UFC champ B.J. Penn officially enters governor’s race
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii lawmakers approve payments of up to $300 for taxpayers, their dependents
Joshua McPeek
Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha
Honolulu Police / File image
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waipahu
Ocean Safety brought the victim to shore and began CPR.
Man in critical condition after being found in waters off Kaimana Beach

Latest News

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms, downpours for Hawaii Island.
Stronger winds, higher chance of rain for Sunday
There's a slight chance of thunderstorms, downpours for Hawaii Island.
Stronger trade winds, increasing showers moving in for Sunday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Wetter trade winds most likely on Sunday into the new week
Tracking trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins