62-year-old moped rider in critical condition following crash in Honolulu

Officials said a 19-year-old woman was driving westbound on N. Pauahi Street when she disregarded a stop sign and entered into the intersection of Nuuanu Avenue.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities said a 62-year-old moped rider is in critical condition following a crash in Honolulu early Saturday morning.

Honolulu police said the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. near Nuuanu Avenue and North Pauahi Street.

Officials said a 19-year-old woman was driving westbound on N. Pauahi Street when she disregarded a stop sign and entered into the intersection of Nuuanu Avenue. Police said that resulted in a moped rider, traveling southbound on Nuuanu Avenue, to broadside the front passenger side area of her vehicle.

HPD said the moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was not injured and remained at the scene.

At this time, investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a contributing factor on the part of the 19-year-old — it is unknown whether speed is a factor. Officials said it is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs is a contributing factor on the part of the 62-year-old man.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

