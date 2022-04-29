Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Measure to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage to $18 an hour gets legislative approval

In a big win for low-wage workers, House and Senate lawmakers approved a measure Friday to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to $18 by 2028.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:33 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a big win for low-wage workers, House and Senate lawmakers approved a measure Friday to raise Hawaii’s minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to $18 by 2028.

The conference committee vote to approve was unanimous, although state Rep. Val Okimoto voted with reservations because of the wage tip credit.

Under the measure, the minimum wage will:

  • Go up to $12 by this October;
  • Rise to $14 in 2024;
  • Be $16 in 2026;
  • And then $18 by 2028.

The Senate version of the bill would have gotten to $18 an hour earlier.

But advocates say they’re happy to have made progress.

“Although the senate didn’t get what they want, this was better than getting nothing at all, which is what has happened the last four years ago,” said Nate Hix, director of Living Wage Hawaii.

“Working families are going to be getting a huge boost in income, which is well overdue.”

The tip credit will also rise from 75 cents per hour to $1.50 per hour by 2028.

The current minimum wage in Hawaii has been the same for four years. Among states, Massachusetts currently has the highest minimum wage of $14.25 per hour.

The minimum wage bill will go up for a final vote Tuesday before heading to the governor’s desk.

State report: Single adult on Oahu needs to earn $18 an hour to cover basic needs

The argument against the minimum wage hike was that it would hit small businesses hard. But supporters said paying people more will allow them to put more money back into the economy.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.J. Penn
Former UFC champ B.J. Penn officially enters governor’s race
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii lawmakers approve payments of up to $300 for taxpayers, their dependents
Joshua McPeek
Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha
Honolulu Police / File image
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waipahu
Ocean Safety brought the victim to shore and began CPR.
Man in critical condition after being found in waters off Kaimana Beach

Latest News

State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chair of the committee on health, human services and homelessness said...
In wake of 6-year-old’s horrific death, lawmakers approve bill aimed at bolstering child welfare system
April is World Autism Month and, advocates say, an opportunity to highlight resources available...
During World Autism Month, advocates seek to highlight resources available to families
"Keep Manoa Manoa" one sign help by a rally participant said.
Scores come out in Manoa to voice their concerns about planned affordable housing project
Ocean Safety brought the victim to shore and began CPR.
Man in critical condition after being found in waters off Kaimana Beach
Hawaii lawmakers approve measure to strengthen child welfare system, expand investigative powers
Hawaii lawmakers approve measure to strengthen child welfare system, expand investigative powers