Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday

Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday
Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:16 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to fresh trade winds will continue into the weekend into the new week. Expect showers to favor windward and mauka locations mostly overnight through the morning periods through Saturday. A wetter pattern is expected with the new week as an upper level system moves in from the north.

A small, reinforcing northwest swell is due on Saturday. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell due late Sunday and surf may approach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels from late Tuesday into Wednesday. A new, long-period south-southwest swell due on Sunday is expected to cause surf to increase well above the summertime average along south facing shores from Monday through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.J. Penn
Former UFC champ B.J. Penn officially enters governor’s race
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii lawmakers approve payments of up to $300 for taxpayers, their dependents
Joshua McPeek
Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused of fatally beating mother in Makaha
More than four months after being arrested and charged in connection with the ongoing Kealoha...
Despite indictment in federal probe, BWS board member declines to step down
Telly Jameson
Man charged with beating ex-girlfriend, 80-year-old neighbor at senior living complex

Latest News

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms, downpours for Hawaii Island.
Stronger winds, higher chance of rain for Sunday
There's a slight chance of thunderstorms, downpours for Hawaii Island.
Stronger trade winds, increasing showers moving in for Sunday
Spotty passing showers are seen on radar Saturday.
Breezy, showery trades on the increase
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Wetter trade winds most likely on Sunday into the new week
Tracking trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins