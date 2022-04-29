Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to fresh trade winds will continue into the weekend into the new week. Expect showers to favor windward and mauka locations mostly overnight through the morning periods through Saturday. A wetter pattern is expected with the new week as an upper level system moves in from the north.

A small, reinforcing northwest swell is due on Saturday. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell due late Sunday and surf may approach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels from late Tuesday into Wednesday. A new, long-period south-southwest swell due on Sunday is expected to cause surf to increase well above the summertime average along south facing shores from Monday through the middle of next week.

