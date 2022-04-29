Episode 110: He was a golf champ with a bright future until one choice changed everything

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One bad choice changed Kyle Quilausing’s life forever.

The Hilo native went from being a state golf champion competing with the likes of Tiger Woods to a crystal meth addict.

Kyle was labeled one of Hawaii’s most wanted and terrorized his community before police finally arrested him.

After spending 10 years in jail, he discovered the importance of staying humble, being grateful and the power of prayer.

Today, Kyle is clean and sober. And he’s speaking about the bad parts of his life to let youth in Hawaii and across the country know that they are in control of their future.

