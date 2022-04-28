Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Typical Trade Wind Weather Today, Windier & Wetter This Weekend

Upper Level Disturbance bringing clouds, rain and gusty winds Friday thru Sunday
Regular trade wind weather today, moving to breezy easterly trade winds tomorrow into the...
Regular trade wind weather today, moving to breezy easterly trade winds tomorrow into the weekend.(Billy V.)
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Regular trade wind weather today, moving to breezy easterly trade winds tomorrow into the weekend. This will mean sunshine with showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. Upper clouds moving through from the west will lead to periods with cloudy conditions over the next several days. A transition to a wet pattern with strong trades is possible later in the weekend through most of next week as an upper disturbance settles southward into the area and strong high pressure builds to the north.

A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands today through Sunday, keeping small surf in place along north facing shores. Surf will trend up early next week as a new moderate sized long-period northwest swell arrives, with surf potentially flirting with advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly background south swells will roll through the islands over the next few days, keeping small surf in place along south facing shores. A new long-period south swell will arrive Sunday and build to well above the summertime average Monday through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Suspect arrested after stabbing that left 17-year-old critically injured
A former Waipahu renter is suing her landlord for trespassing, taking her belongings and using...
In suit, Hawaii renter alleges cameras show landlord using drugs in unit, eating her food
HNN File
Bodyboarder dead after being pulled from waters off Kahala Beach
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Kahala on Thursday.
Woman, 95, treated for smoke inhalation after fire damages 2 Waialae area homes
Terann Pavao, of Makaha, became a meth addict at the age of 14.
Once ‘most wanted’ criminals, they’re now hoping others learn from their mistakes

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday
Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday
Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend, more showers due on Sunday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Wetter trade winds most likely on Sunday into the new week
Trades continue into the weekend
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins