Typical Trade Wind Weather Today, Windier & Wetter This Weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Regular trade wind weather today, moving to breezy easterly trade winds tomorrow into the weekend. This will mean sunshine with showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. Upper clouds moving through from the west will lead to periods with cloudy conditions over the next several days. A transition to a wet pattern with strong trades is possible later in the weekend through most of next week as an upper disturbance settles southward into the area and strong high pressure builds to the north.

A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands today through Sunday, keeping small surf in place along north facing shores. Surf will trend up early next week as a new moderate sized long-period northwest swell arrives, with surf potentially flirting with advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly background south swells will roll through the islands over the next few days, keeping small surf in place along south facing shores. A new long-period south swell will arrive Sunday and build to well above the summertime average Monday through the middle of next week.

