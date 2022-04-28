Tributes
To ease overcrowding, DLNR launches online reservation system for Diamond Head trail

In an effort to ease overcrowding, the state will be requiring out-of-state visitors to make reservations online to hike the popular Diamond Head trail.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to ease overcrowding, the state will be requiring out-of-state visitors to make reservations online to hike the popular Diamond Head trail.

Kamaaina can still enjoy the hike for free with no reservation needed.

Visitors will be able to make reservations online 14 days out — eventually the state will extend that window to 30 days prior.

In bid to ease crowds, state launches reservations system for Diamond Head

The reservation site launched Thursday, but the first day reservations are required is May 12.

Officials say they’re hoping to cap out-of-state visitors at about 3,000 a day.

The park has seen as many as 6,000 people in a single day, creating a situation that the DLNR says is not only unpleasant but potentially dangerous.

This is a new strategy Hawaii’s State Parks is using to ease the impact on the land and make everyone’s visit a little more pleasant. The reservation system has already been implemented at Haena State Park on Kauai and at Waanapanapa State Park on Maui.

To make a reservation, click here.

