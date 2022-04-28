Sources: Truck that slammed into officer’s car likely linked to Windward Oahu crime spree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for a driver accused of slamming into an officer’s car during a traffic stop, and authorities believe the suspect may be linked to other crimes.

Sources tell HNN the truck involved in the hit-and-run may be connected to a crime spree than spans several Windward Oahu communities.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, when residents who live near the corner Keanu and Hunakai Street in Kahala saw a commotion in the road. “My husband, he heard somebody yelling loud,” said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous. “Then after that the car flying away.”

HNN has confirmed that moments after getting pulled over, a suspect driving a Mazda truck with stolen plates reversed the vehicle into the front of the officer’s car and then sped off.

HPD officials say the officer escaped unharmed.

Sources say he attempted to chase down the suspect but ended the pursuit on the H-1 Freeway because his subsidized vehicle had too much damage.

Twenty-four hours later, an officer spotted the truck three miles away.

It had been ditched on Metcalf Street near the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. Sources say the vehicle may be linked to a recent robbery in the Kailua area and two other burglaries in east Oahu.

The spree comes amid growing concern about crime on Oahu. At a public safety hearing last Wednesday, City Council members asked HPD about what seems like an uptick in violence.

“It’s concerning because it seems like the same individual will go through the process of being arrested, being brought in,” Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi said. “And a day or two later, sometimes even the same day, they’re right back into the community doing the same things.”

HPD Acting Deputy Chief of Administrative Operations Ryan Nishibun said the department is doing all it can to tackle the issue. “I think part of that needs to be communicated with the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said. “Our officers are out there. We’re patrolling. We’re making the cases. We’re making arrests.”

Meanwhile, residents say they’re worried about what they’re seeing.

“Ever since the pandemic people have gotten a lot more bold and you’re seeing a lot more of these crimes happen,” said Oahu resident Matt Kimura.

Oahu resident Hannah Archer said told HNN it’s unfortunate people think they can get away with those kinds of crimes. “I’m just glad we have servicemen who are willing to put the time and effort in to try and catch these guys,” she said.

If you have information on any of the crimes mentioned you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers.

