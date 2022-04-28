Tributes
Suspect arrested after stabbing that left 17-year-old critically injured

Your top local headlines for April 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:30 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested the suspect accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl in Kapolei on Thursday morning.

HPD said an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. at a residence on Alohikea Street.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated a 17-year-old girl who apparently suffered multiple stab wounds. Paramedics provided advanced life saving efforts and transported the victim in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

