Midday Newscast: Suspect accused of setting elderly man on fire pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of setting an elderly man on fire in Chinatown pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Charles Burns, 29, faces arson and drug charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

He’s being held OCCC with bail set at $500,000. The victim suffered serious injuries.

