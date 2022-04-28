Tributes
Midday Newscast: Suspect accused of setting elderly man on fire pleads not guilty

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of setting an elderly man on fire in Chinatown pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Charles Burns, 29, faces arson and drug charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

He’s being held OCCC with bail set at $500,000. The victim suffered serious injuries.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

