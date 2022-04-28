Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl set to be executed next month

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.(Georgia Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:38 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping a 10-year-old girl more than 45 years ago is scheduled to be executed next month.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward announced Wednesday that Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at the state prison in Jackson.

Presnell, who’s 68, is accused of abducting and attacking the two girls as they walked home from school on May 4, 1976. He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death.

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Suspect arrested after stabbing that left 17-year-old critically injured
A former Waipahu renter is suing her landlord for trespassing, taking her belongings and using...
In suit, Hawaii renter alleges cameras show landlord using drugs in unit, eating her food
HNN File
Bodyboarder dead after being pulled from waters off Kahala Beach
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Kahala on Thursday.
Woman, 95, treated for smoke inhalation after fire damages 2 Waialae area homes
Terann Pavao, of Makaha, became a meth addict at the age of 14.
Once ‘most wanted’ criminals, they’re now hoping others learn from their mistakes

Latest News

Open House: Newly updated townhouse in Waipio and beautiful unit in the heart of Honolulu
Open House: Newly updated townhouse in Waipio and beautiful unit in the heart of Honolulu
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Midday Newscast: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine, relatives say
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The...
Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers’ concerns
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern