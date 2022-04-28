Tributes
Lawmakers approve supplemental budget with nearly $50M for nonprofits

Your top local headlines for April 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers have agreed on a supplemental budget that includes nearly $50 million for nonprofits and community initiatives.

During the pandemic, the state suspended the Grant-In-Aide Program. But now, with record tax revenue coming in, the chair of the House Finance Committee calls it an “unprecedented opportunity” to fund new projects.

The final version of the budget adds up to $25.6 billion for operations and $6 billion for capital improvements.

Officials added that no one at the University of Hawaii will lose their jobs. Lawmakers previously offered UH more funding if it cut some executive positions, but that deal was squashed.

The bill will now go to a final vote in both chambers before it is sent to the governor.

