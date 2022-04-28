Hokule’a, Hikianalia cross equator in latest journey across the ocean

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokule’a and Hikianalia have reached a major milestone on their latest journey.

Wednesday marks day 10 of their sail to Tahiti, and they’ve officially crossed the equator. The crew is nearly 1,300 miles from Hilo, and the crossing marks the halfway point in their Kealaikahika voyage to the neighboring island nation.

They marked the milestone with music and a traditional Hawaiian ceremony. They also celebrated with a gummy bear cake along with spam and eggs.

Hokulea’s first wahine Captain and navigator Lehua Kamalu said they are a little off course due to the winds and currents in the doldrums, but they are still taking in the beauty of the journey.

“We are observing this special place, ka piko wakea, the equator. This transition point that takes us from the northern hemisphere down to the southern hemisphere, and it’s just an important place to recognize as our voyagers, kumu, navigators and ancestors have done before,” Hokule’a Captain Lehua Kamalu said.

The crew will make way for Tuamotu Archipelago and then to Tahiti, where they are expected to dock next week Friday.

