Hilo man charged with 23 counts of sex assault involving child

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a 64-year-old Hilo man indicted for 23 counts of sex assault involving a child.

Authorities said Paul Caitano turned himself in Wednesday morning at the Hilo Police Station after being notified of the outstanding bench warrant.

The indictment involves sexual acts with a child that occurred between September 2014 and January 2018.

Officials said Caitano was charged for 13 counts of third-degree sexual assault, eight counts of first-degree sexual assault, and two counts of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

His bail is set at $500,000.

