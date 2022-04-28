Tributes
Hilo man charged with 23 counts of sex assault involving child

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a 64-year-old Hilo man indicted for 23 counts of sex assault involving a child.

Authorities said Paul Caitano turned himself in Wednesday morning at the Hilo Police Station after being notified of the outstanding bench warrant.

The indictment involves sexual acts with a child that occurred between September 2014 and January 2018.

Officials said Caitano was charged for 13 counts of third-degree sexual assault, eight counts of first-degree sexual assault, and two counts of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

His bail is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

