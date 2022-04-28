Woman, 95, treated for smoke inhalation after fire damages 2 Waialae area homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames tore through a home in the Waialae-Kahala area on Thursday afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

A neighboring home was also damaged during the incident.

The fire broke out at a home along Luawai Street around 1 p.m.

According to HFD, they responded with 39 personnel to the two-alarm fire. When they arrived on scene, they found the home fully-involved as flames also spread to power lines.

A neighbor said she heard a loud pop, then smelled a chemical odor before seeing smoke and flames rise from the house.

“There was intense black clouds of smoke billowing through the air and even from four houses down you could see the bright orange fire just going off,” neighbor Karen Park said.

Emergency officials determined all three occupants were able to safely exit the house uninjured, however a 95-year-old woman who lives next door was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police shutdown nearby roads as the battle to contain the flames dragged on for over an hour.

In the process, HFD said the first home collapsed and the second home also sustained serious damage.

The flames were fully extinguished just before 3:50 p.m.

Damage estimates and a possible cause were not immediately available.

Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.