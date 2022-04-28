Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event

Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium during an NFL game.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York report a couple has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after they used false vaccine cards to attend a sporting event earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

A case was brought against the couple after officials said they presented falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game knowingly in violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15.

As part of the plea, the two are prohibited from attending any Bills games at the current stadium or purchasing season tickets in their names.

The district attorney commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and the Buffalo Bills for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Suspect arrested after stabbing that left 17-year-old critically injured
HNN File
Bodyboarder dead after being pulled from waters off Kahala Beach
Two years into the pandemic, the governor and state Health Department officials made clear...
Governor: Pandemic isn’t over, but state’s emergency response to COVID is
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
honolulu police
Sources: Truck that slammed into officer’s car likely linked to Windward Oahu crime spree

Latest News

Pro prospects with Hawaii ties hope to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft
Pro prospects with Hawaii ties hope to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Wetter trade winds most likely on Sunday into the new week
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
The state says its using that money make sure those kids are taken care of. But critics argue...
Growing push seeks to prevent the state from taking millions in benefits from foster kids