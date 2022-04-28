Tributes
Bodyboarder dead after being pulled from waters off Kahala Beach

HNN File
HNN File(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ocean Safety officials said the search for a missing bodyboarder ended in tragedy Wednesday.

Emergency teams were called out just before 5 p.m. to Kahala Beach where it was reported the body boarder went missing.

Crews searched the waters and found the man around 6:30 p.m.

He was brought to shore where CPR was performed until Honolulu EMS took over. They continued their efforts to save the man but they were unsuccessful.

The victim is believed to be a man about the age of 45. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A positive identification is pending.

