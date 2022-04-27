Tributes
WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday, says coffee is the key to longevity

A World War II veteran is celebrating his 105th birthday. (WEAU)
By Ellie Pomerleau and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:49 AM HST
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Coffee, balloons and friends set the scene as people gathered to celebrate a WWII veteran’s 105th birthday.

Reynolds Tomter is the only surviving member of the Pigeon Falls Lions Club, according to WEAU, and is an avid Packers fan.

Tomter was excited to celebrate his birthday at his favorite local restaurant, My Second Home Bar & Grill.

“It is something I’ll never ever forget,” Tomter said. “It’s unreal. This is what you call a small-town gathering.”

Tomter is enjoying his old age and the perks that come with it.

“Everybody waits on me and comes and greets me with good things to say,” he explained. “So, don’t be afraid, anyone, to get to be real old.”

His daughter, Julie Warner, said Tomter is always finding ways to stay active and busy.

“He said, when my mom passed, he could have been depressed, but he just made up his mind to get out, go to his car every day,” Warner said. “He didn’t know where he was going, but he’d go somewhere for coffee.”

Tomter says the secret to reaching his age is being with friends and drinking lots of coffee.

“I enjoy every day and I am out and about every day,” Tomter said. “And I started out here at this restaurant every morning, that’s seven days a week, I’m here at 7:30 in the morning with the guys and that makes life a lot of fun.”

He encourages the younger generation to get active in the community to help make the world a pleasant place to live.

His family says he is known in the community for his involvement and his positive attitude.

“I always say he is absolutely positive about everything - unless the Packers are losing, that’s the only time I ever hear him say anything negative,” Warner said.

Tomter is looking forward to seeing everyone next year for another birthday celebration.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

