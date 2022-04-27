Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman refuses police commands, steals patrol car while in handcuffs

Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI. (Source: WTVF, DICKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Jason Lamb
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Police in Tennessee had their work cut out for them earlier this week as they tried to pull a woman over for DUI, but she refused in more ways than one.

Deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started when they noticed a taillight out on a car 27-year-old Jennifer Cunningham was driving during the overnight hours on Monday.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the woman took off.

“Cunningham turned around, took out a mailbox, and took out her tire in the process,” said Jennifer Caruthers, with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

After a short pursuit, Cunningham was taken into custody for DUI and other charges. Deputies said they handcuffed her and sat her in the back of a patrol car, but she wouldn’t stay there for long.

Authorities said the 27-year-old managed to get her handcuffed wrists from behind to the front and then slide through a small window in a glass partition.

“My first reaction was how did she fit through the partitions so easily. I mean, that window is pretty small,” Caruthers said.

But Cunningham wasn’t done yet. Deputies said she managed to get drive off in one of their police cars before crashing into another deputy’s cruiser.

“Had the other vehicle not been sitting there, she could have easily hit one of our deputies,” Caruthers said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a case like this before.”

Eventually, Cunningham was taken into police custody, and the sheriff’s office said she is facing more than 20 charges.

“Hopefully, this will be a final lesson learned for this young lady. She’s got a lot of life ahead of her if she can get her life together and learn from this incident,” Caruthers said.

Copyright 2022 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Suspect arrested after stabbing that left 17-year-old critically injured
HNN File
Bodyboarder dead after being pulled from waters off Kahala Beach
Two years into the pandemic, the governor and state Health Department officials made clear...
Governor: Pandemic isn’t over, but state’s emergency response to COVID is
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
honolulu police
Sources: Truck that slammed into officer’s car likely linked to Windward Oahu crime spree

Latest News

Pro prospects with Hawaii ties hope to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft
Pro prospects with Hawaii ties hope to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Wetter trade winds most likely on Sunday into the new week
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
The state says its using that money make sure those kids are taken care of. But critics argue...
Growing push seeks to prevent the state from taking millions in benefits from foster kids