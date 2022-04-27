Tributes
Tokuda ducks out of lieutenant governor’s race, announces run for Congress instead

Former state Sen. Jill Tokuda (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former state Sen. Jill Tokuda is taking her name out of the running for lieutenant governor and instead will be putting in a bid for Congress.

Tokuda’s team said in a statement that she filed a “statement of organization” with the Federal Elections Commission.

She’ll challenge Congressman Kai Kahele for his House seat.

Tokuda’s team says she’ll be traveling around the state and to Washington, D.C. for meetings over the next week.

Kahele took office just over a year ago in January 2021. His term will end in 2023.

But there’s been speculation that he’s considering a run for governor.

