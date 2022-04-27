Tributes
Sunrise Book Club: Readers vote for ‘Pachinko’ for April

Our April Sunrise Book Club choices were “Beautiful Little Fools” and “Pachinko.”
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST
Our viewers chose “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.

Sunrise viewer Cheryl Miyashiro also won a gift pack from da Shop in Kaimuki that included the book club novel of her choice and a $25 certificate.

You can order the book from da Shop’s website and get 20% off with the promotional code “Sunrise.”

