Sunrise Book Club: Readers vote for ‘Pachinko’ for April
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our April Sunrise Book Club choices were “Beautiful Little Fools” and “Pachinko.”
Our viewers chose “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
Sunrise viewer Cheryl Miyashiro also won a gift pack from da Shop in Kaimuki that included the book club novel of her choice and a $25 certificate.
You can order the book from da Shop’s website and get 20% off with the promotional code “Sunrise.”
