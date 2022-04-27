Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the suspects involved in multiple break-ins across Windward Oahu.

Authorities said two men wearing masks and hoodies are suspected of burglarizing as many as six restaurants in Kailua Town early Tuesday morning.

Police said the eateries include: Paniolos, Aloha Salads on Kailua Road and Mahaloha Burgers and Pieology, which are located on Hekili Street across from Target.

HPD said the thieves broke through the doors and took off with the cash registers.

Jesse Aguinaldo, owner of Mahaloha Burger spent the afternoon replacing the window to his store. He said his business was broken into at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“They were in and out in less than 30 seconds so it was it was really quick,” said Aguinaldo. “They went in, they got nothing, I mean we have empty registers, we don’t keep money at the workplace.”

“We’re just fortunate that nobody got hurt,” he added.

In a statement, property owner Alexander and Baldwin said it is assisting police with the investigation.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating after thieves broke into a Leonard’s Bakery malasada wagon parked at Windward Mall on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows two thieves using power tools to break a window and entering the truck at around 7:15 p.m. One of them was holding a gun and wearing a bullet proof vest.

“They had face masks, all covered up, so we couldn’t get any facial recognition,” said Tommy, one of the operations managers for Leonard’s Bakery. “They came in with gloves, bulletproof vests, hand gun and everything, so they were prepared for this.”

Tommy said there were two employees in the truck at the time of the robbery.

Officials said the suspect pointed a gun at the workers and threatened to shoot if they didn’t cooperate.

Authorities said the thieves then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The bakery said the workers were not physically hurt, but are shaken up. However, they’re now forced to adjust their hours due to staffing issues.

“All of our employees are afraid to work now, knowing that it could happen again, anytime,” said Tommy.

Other Windward businesses are worried they could be next.

“Scared and nervous because we have a restaurant too that’s why,” said Chu Lee of K and K Bar-B-Que Inn.

Detectives are looking into whether the same suspects are responsible for the break-ins.

So far, no arrests have been made and investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

