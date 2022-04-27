Tributes
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship

Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the suspect. (WISN, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM HST
RACINE, Wis. (WISN) - A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing a 30-year-old mother of six in Wisconsin. Her family says she was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in the death of 30-year-old Brittany Booker. He’s considered armed and dangerous. There’s a $2,000 reward for information leading to his location.

Booker’s body was found Sunday morning in her vehicle in Racine, Wisconsin. She leaves behind six children, the youngest just 2 years old.

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her family says. She leaves behind six children, the youngest just 2 years old.(Source: Family photos, WISN via CNN)

“This is not fair. It’s not fair to her,” said her cousin, Shameeka Boykin. “No one is doing good right now.”

Investigators say one of Booker’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with Jackson. When Booker helped her friend in February, Jackson attacked her with a hammer, they say. Booker survived that attack.

However, two months later, police say Jackson came back and killed Booker.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in relation to Booker's death. He’s considered armed and dangerous.(Source: WISN via CNN)

“She didn’t deserve it. He didn’t have to do her like that,” said Booker’s cousin, Faith Spencer.

Police say Jackson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has several warrants out for his arrest, including attempted homicide in relation to the alleged hammer attack.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Racine Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

