MFD investigating after fire tears through apartment building in Kihei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters are investigating after a blaze tore through five units of an apartment building Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire started just after 4 p.m. at the Kihei Regency Apartments.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a small storage building fully involved, with fire spreading to the adjacent multi-unit residential building as well as brush bordering the property.

MFD said the fire impacted five units, four of them severely.

Fire officials said a 62-year-old man suffered a laceration to his hand and was treated by EMS. Two pets were rescued from inside the units with one transported to a vet for evaluation.

The American Red Cross is working with the displaced residents to provide for their needs.

Officials said the blaze was extinguished just before 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

