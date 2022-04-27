Tributes
MFD investigating after fire tears through apartment building in Kihei

MFD said the fire impacted five units, four them severely.
MFD said the fire impacted five units, four them severely.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters are investigating after a blaze tore through five units of an apartment building Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire started just after 4 p.m. at the Kihei Regency Apartments.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a small storage building fully involved, with fire spreading to the adjacent multi-unit residential building as well as brush bordering the property.

MFD said the fire impacted five units, four of them severely.

Fire officials said a 62-year-old man suffered a laceration to his hand and was treated by EMS. Two pets were rescued from inside the units with one transported to a vet for evaluation.

The American Red Cross is working with the displaced residents to provide for their needs.

Officials said the blaze was extinguished just before 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

