Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kona woman charged for allegedly trafficking 2,700 fentanyl pills, other drugs

Jennifer Conway
Jennifer Conway(Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors have charged a 44-year-old woman with several felonies including distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Police and Homeland Security agents arrested Jennifer Conway of Kailua-Kona on Thursday at Kona Airport.

Authorities executed a search warrant and recovered more than 800 grams of suspected meth, 50 grams of suspected heroin and 2,700 pills of what appeared to be fentanyl. Officials said the drugs are worth about $300,000.

Police also found two fraudulent identification cards and an unregistered 45 caliber pistol in her possession.

Conway was charged with 16 drug and firearms offenses after a month-long collaborative drug trafficking investigation that spanned between Hawaii Island and Washington state.

She is being held on $412,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
FILE - A home COVID-19 test kit is held, Feb. 3, 2022, in Seattle.
Experts: Daily COVID case count in Hawaii likely 7 times official figure
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 3,370 new coronavirus infections, 11 additional deaths in past week
Two years into the pandemic, the governor and state Health Department officials made clear...
Governor: Pandemic isn’t over, but state’s emergency response to COVID is
An Oahu couple say they contracted COVID-19 while on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise on the...
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise

Latest News

The final version of the budget adds up to $25.6 billion for operations and $6 billion for...
Lawmakers approve supplemental budget with nearly $50M for nonprofits
A spur-of-the moment hike up Diamond Head may soon not be an option for visitors.
State launches online reservation portal to hike popular Diamond Head trail
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island
More changes made to stewardship bill that could reshape future of Mauna Kea
One church on Maui is sending much-needed help.
Maui church seeks donations as Tonga still grapples with eruption devastation, COVID