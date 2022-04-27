Kona woman charged for allegedly trafficking 2,700 fentanyl pills, other drugs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors have charged a 44-year-old woman with several felonies including distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Police and Homeland Security agents arrested Jennifer Conway of Kailua-Kona on Thursday at Kona Airport.

Authorities executed a search warrant and recovered more than 800 grams of suspected meth, 50 grams of suspected heroin and 2,700 pills of what appeared to be fentanyl. Officials said the drugs are worth about $300,000.

Police also found two fraudulent identification cards and an unregistered 45 caliber pistol in her possession.

Conway was charged with 16 drug and firearms offenses after a month-long collaborative drug trafficking investigation that spanned between Hawaii Island and Washington state.

She is being held on $412,000 bail.

