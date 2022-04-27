Healthier Hawaii: Dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes among youth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly half of all high school students and more than 30% of middle school students in Hawaii have tried vaping or e-cigarettes, according to the latest stats from the CDC.

Dr. Bryan Mih, pediatrician and medical director for Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children’s Smoke Free Families Program, explains why they’re harmful, especially to our youth.

