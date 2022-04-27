Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes among youth

Nearly half of all high school students and more than 30% of middle school students in Hawaii have tried vaping or e-cigarettes, according to the latest stats f
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:46 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly half of all high school students and more than 30% of middle school students in Hawaii have tried vaping or e-cigarettes, according to the latest stats from the CDC.

Dr. Bryan Mih, pediatrician and medical director for Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children’s Smoke Free Families Program, explains why they’re harmful, especially to our youth.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

