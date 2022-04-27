Tributes
Hawaii sees 3,370 new coronavirus infections, 11 additional deaths in past week

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:01 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,370 new coronavirus infections and 11 additional deaths in its latest weekly report.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 248,405.

The total for new COVID infections does not include positives through at-home tests.

The additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,418.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 4,488 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on April 20.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

