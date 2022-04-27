Community organization sues Hawaii County over Waipio Valley Road closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community organization is suing Hawaii County and Mayor Mitch Roth for closing Waipio Valley Road.

Members of Malama I Ke Kaio Waipio, which include Native Hawaiians, claim the closure is illegal, saying they need access for spiritual and customary practices at the valley.

The mayor signed an emergency proclamation in February citing an assessment that found rockfall and erosion hazards on the steep roadway.

Currently, only residents can use the road while crews work on safety improvements.

