Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday

WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.(Mayor Linda Gorton)
By WKYT News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:28 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A World War II veteran in Kentucky has reached a big birthday.

WKYT reports Chester Wilson celebrated his 108th birthday on Monday.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wished Wilson a happy birthday and named Monday “Chester Wilson Day.”

Happy 108th Birthday to Chester Wilson! Mr. Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High...

Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Monday, April 25, 2022

The mayor said Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball for his high school and the Bluegrass Minor League team.

Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII and has stayed active playing golf since turning 90 years old.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
After a mom is fatally beaten in the street, a community comes together to mourn — and heal
A historic $328 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against the...
Historic $328M settlement reached in class-action suit over Hawaiian homestead lands
Surveillance video shows two thieves using power tools to break a window and enter the malasada...
Police search for suspects following rash of break-ins at Windward Oahu businesses
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Mayor signs bill banning short-term vacation rentals outside of resort areas
An Oahu couple say they contracted COVID-19 while on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise on the...
Hawaii couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise

Latest News

File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base
Two years into the pandemic, the governor and state Health Department officials made clear...
Governor: Pandemic isn’t over, but state’s emergency response to COVID is
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
honolulu police
Sources: Truck that slammed into officer’s car likely linked to Windward Oahu crime spree