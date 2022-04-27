Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament

A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into a physical fight. (KUSA, JEFF DAVIS, CNN)
By Jaleesa Irizarry
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:25 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KUSA) - A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into a physical fight.

It happened in early April in Northglenn, Colorado, and now a few of the people involved are talking about what happened.

Jeff Davis and his 15-year-old son Jai Davis were officiating a basketball tournament when some in the crowd didn’t agree with their calls.

Jai Davis gave him a technical foul which meant he had to leave the game.

“Instead of leaving the game he comes up to me, walks up to me, and gets in my face,” he said. “I took two steps back and then it broke out a fight”.

Jai Davis believes he was protecting himself when he swung at the parent, identified as Jamil Taylor. Taylor said he was doing the same.

“He started walking towards me as like you’re about to do something to me or we’re about to have some words,” Taylor said. “So, I got down and I approached that, and we were saying some words and he swung on me.”

Jeff Davis got involved in the fight to protect his son and landed a punch that left Taylor with four stitches on his lip.

Jai Davis walked away with a few cuts on his face.

And Jeff Davis still sits with an array of emotions.

“Hurt. There’s more than one but I’m hurt. I’m really upset about the situation” he said.

Taylor admitted that he should have acted differently.

“I should have went about it a better way instead of yelling and voicing my opinion because I did come off a little aggressive but still it doesn’t give any right to come and swing on me,” he said.

Both Davises, Taylor and another parent were all cited for disorderly conduct for the brawl.

Dozens of kids watched the altercation and for family psychologist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, that may be the biggest blow.

“What it’s showing kids is that when there’s conflict, one of the ways to resolve it is either verbal abuse or actually physically becoming violent and this is exactly what we’re trying to teach kids not to do,” Ziegler said. “I think there’s huge repercussions all the way around and somehow the system has to change that gives parents the clear message that it will not be tolerated.”

One of the parents involved hopes the league reconsiders having young referees officiate basketball games.

The organization that hosted the tournament has refused to comment.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Suspect arrested after stabbing that left 17-year-old critically injured
HNN File
Bodyboarder dead after being pulled from waters off Kahala Beach
Two years into the pandemic, the governor and state Health Department officials made clear...
Governor: Pandemic isn’t over, but state’s emergency response to COVID is
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
honolulu police
Sources: Truck that slammed into officer’s car likely linked to Windward Oahu crime spree

Latest News

Pro prospects with Hawaii ties hope to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft
Pro prospects with Hawaii ties hope to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Wetter trade winds most likely on Sunday into the new week
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
The state says its using that money make sure those kids are taken care of. But critics argue...
Growing push seeks to prevent the state from taking millions in benefits from foster kids