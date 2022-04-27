Tributes
80 years ago, a ‘secret’ eruption at Mauna Loa began

This aerial photograph shows the 1942 Mauna Loa lava flow spreading downslope toward Hilo.
This aerial photograph shows the 1942 Mauna Loa lava flow spreading downslope toward Hilo.(Public Domain)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eighty years ago Tuesday, the “secret” eruption of Mauna Loa began.

It lasted 14 days and covered over 12 square miles of land.

Why secret?

The eruption began just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor and as World War II was underway.

Officials feared that if the eruption was publicized, the Japanese military could use the bright glow of lava to guide warplanes to Hawaii.

