80 years ago, a ‘secret’ eruption at Mauna Loa began

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eighty years ago Tuesday, the “secret” eruption of Mauna Loa began.

It lasted 14 days and covered over 12 square miles of land.

Why secret?

The eruption began just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor and as World War II was underway.

Officials feared that if the eruption was publicized, the Japanese military could use the bright glow of lava to guide warplanes to Hawaii.

