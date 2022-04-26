Tributes
Middle school student facing charges after racial incident, viral fight video, officials say

Charges have been filed against a Kentucky middle school student after a video circulated on social media showing a fight between students. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM HST
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - The Liberty Police Department said charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulated on social media showed him assaulting another student.

As reported by WKYT, the video showed a white student putting a Black student in a chokehold while others watched in a school bathroom. The Black student then appears to pass out. A racial slur could also be heard during the assault.

The incident took place last week, and on Monday, the Liberty police said the student who appeared to be the aggressor has since been charged with strangulation and assault.

“Every school deals with fights and altercations. Every one of them is different. I can’t say I have had a situation with strangulation at the school. That’s definitely a first,” said Jordan Buis with Liberty police.

Parents and students at the school said they’ve known of other bathroom fights that got out of hand.

“I think it’s awful what happened. I don’t think they should have done that to that boy,” said student Kloe May.

Authorities said it’s currently up to the juvenile system to consider punishment for the student charged and weigh what role racial motivation may have played.

Casey County Schools also released the following statement after the incident:

“Casey County Schools is aware of the video circulating on social media involving an incident at Casey County Middle School.

The incident took place this past Friday, and the school administrators took immediate action with the support of a Liberty Police Department deputy who serves as the School Resource Officer (SRO).

The school administrators and the SRO have been in communication with the parents throughout the investigation. No further information can be released due to all parties involved are juveniles, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Casey County School Supt. Barry Lee added:

“The behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. The school administrators and the SRO took immediate action but we must continue to be proactive in helping our students to understand that this is not acceptable behavior in our schools or in our communities.”

Liberty police said their investigation continues along with checking with other students who were shown in the video.

